Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after winning a point against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after defeating Peter Gojowczyk of Germany at the conclusion of their match on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Fifty-fifth ranked Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz picked up a five set 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win against 141st-ranked German Peter Gojowczyk to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz, who upset World No. 3 Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in another five set match in the third round, did not play his best tennis but found a way in the end to win against qualifier Gojowczyk.EFE