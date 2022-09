In an interview with Efe in his New York City hotel room on 12 September 2022, 19-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz talked about winning his first Grand Slam title at the US Open and becoming the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings. EFE/ Jorge Fuentes

Just hours after winning the US Open and becoming the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings, Spanish 19-year-old tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz said in an interview with Efe Monday in his New York City hotel room that the magnitude of what he has achieved still has not sunk in yet.

He also said he hopes the title he won at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in Sunday's final is the first of many.