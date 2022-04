Miami Gardens (United States), 03/04/2022.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway to win the men's singles final match of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, 03 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in the Miami Masters 1000 tourney in Miami Gardens, Florida, on April 3, 2022, the youngest player every to win the contest. EFE/Erik S. Lesser

At just 18, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz won the Miami Open tennis tourney on Sunday, thus becoming the youngest player ever to win this Masters 1000 contest and the first Spaniard to triumph in the men's category.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 16 in the world, defeated Norway's Casper Ruud, who holds the No. 8 spot in the ATP, 7-5 and 6-4 in an hour and 52 minutes.