Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (l) and Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrate after the former defeated the latter in the Madrid Open final on May 8, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. EFE/Emilio Naranjo.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday earned the fifth tennis title of his career and his fourth so far this season, downing the reigning champion, Germany's Alexander Zverev, in the Madrid Open 6-3 and 6-1 in an hour and two minutes.

Alcaraz, who on Monday will move up to No. 6 in the world, according to the ATP rankings, so far has managed to defeat three of the world's top four tennis players, besting No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, and then in the quarterfinals No. 4 Rafael Nadal, the winner of 21 Grand Slams.