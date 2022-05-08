Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday earned the fifth tennis title of his career and his fourth so far this season, downing the reigning champion, Germany's Alexander Zverev, in the Madrid Open 6-3 and 6-1 in an hour and two minutes.
Alcaraz, who on Monday will move up to No. 6 in the world, according to the ATP rankings, so far has managed to defeat three of the world's top four tennis players, besting No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, and then in the quarterfinals No. 4 Rafael Nadal, the winner of 21 Grand Slams.