Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy during a five-hour quarterfinals match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

With an extraordinary test of physical and mental strength, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point in the fourth set and sealed an epic victory in the fifth against the Italian Jannik Sinner by to reach the United States Open semifinals after five hours and 15 minutes.