A handout computer generated image made available on 15 December 2018 by Qatar World Cup 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) shows opening and final games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 80,000-seater Al-Lusail Stadium after the committee revealed the design. EPA-EFE/Qatar World Cup 2022 Supreme Committee HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup speaks during an unveiling ceremony of 2022 FIFA World Cup opening and final games 80,000 seating capacity Al-Lusail Stadium design at Al Lusail city 20 kilometres north of the capital Doha, Qatar, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Fans attending the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar will not be able to drink alcohol in public, but in special places, announced Saturday the secretary general of Qatar 2022, Hassan Al Thawadi.

"We are going to have private tents to drink alcohol," Al Thawadi told reporters after an event in which he presented the design of the Al-Lusail Stadium, the venue for the opening and the final match.