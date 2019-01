Dylan Alcott (C) of Australia poses for a photo with fans after winning the quad wheelchair singles final against David Wagner of the United States on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dylan Alcott of Australia reacts after winning the quad wheelchair singles final against David Wagner of the United States on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dylan Alcott of Australia holds his trophy after winning the quad wheelchair singles final against David Wagner of the United States on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dylan Alcott of Australia poses with his trophy after winning his quad wheelchair singles final match against David Wagner of USA on day 13 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Dylan Alcott on Saturday defeated David Wagner of the United States to win the quad wheelchair singles title of Australian Open for a fifth straight year.

The 28-year-old world No.1 beat his long-time rival and No.2 seed David Wagner 6-4 7-6(2) to pocket the singles final on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It was also the local hero's seventh major title.