The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets 120-103 at the AT&T Center on Thursday to tie the Western Conference playoff series 3-3 and forcing a Game 7.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge, with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds, and guard DeMar DeRozan, who scored another 25 points, proved key for the Spurs, who overcame Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's 43 points to secure the win.