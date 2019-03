Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over LaMarcus Aldridge (L) of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Mar 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN ABATE

Pau Gasol (17) of the Milwaukee Bucks and DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Mar 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN ABATE

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge and guard DeMar DeRozan scored a total of 57 points to help the San Antonio Spurs erase a 15-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 at AT&T Center on Sunday.

Aldridge won the individual duel with Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and put up a double-double of 29 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks that proved decisive.