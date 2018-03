Pau Gasol of the San Antonio Spurs and Jordan Bell (L) of the Golden State Warriors in action during their NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Mar. 19, 2018. EFE/WILLIAM J. ABATE

LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs and Nick Young (L), Kevon Looney (5) and Patrick McCaw (0) of the Golden State Warriors in action during their NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Mar. 19, 2018. EFE/WILLIAM J. ABATE

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs dunks during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Mar. 19, 2018. EFE/WILLIAM J. ABATE

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds on Monday to help the San Antonio Spurs beat injury-hit Golden State Warriors 89-75.

Despite letting go of a 16-points advantage, the Spurs managed to beat the NBA defending champion Warriors, who were playing without star players such as playmaker Stephen Curry, forward Kevin Durant and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who missed the game due to injuries.