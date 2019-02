Jakob Poeltl (back) of the San Antonio Spurs blocks a slam dunk attempt by Andre Drummond (L) of the Detroit Pistons as Spurs guard Derrick White looks on during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Feb. 27, 2019. EFE/Darren Abate

Luke Kennard (R) of the Detroit Pistons and Davis Bertans (L) and LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Feb. 27, 2019. EFE/Darren Abate

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge led the scoring for the San Antonio Spurs with 24 points to beat the Detroit Pistons 105-93 at AT&T Center on Wednesday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Aldridge also had five rebounds and made three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes of play.