Pau Gasol (16) and Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs and Cheick Diallo (13) and Jrue Holiday (R) of the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA basketball game, Feb. 2, 2019. EFE/DARREN ABATE

Bryn Forbes (11) of the San Antonio Spurs and Tim Frazier of the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA basketball game, Feb. 2, 2019. EFE/DARREN ABATE

Pau Gasol (16) of the San Antonio Spurs and Jahlil Okafor of the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA basketball game, Feb. 2, 2019. EFE/DARREN ABATE

Center LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds for the San Antonio Spurs to lead them to a 113-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center on Saturday.

This was the fifth straight victory over the Pelicans for the Spurs, who improved to 32-22.