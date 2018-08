Spanish defender Aleix Vidal poses for the media during his presentation as new player of Sevilla CF, in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 06, 2018. EFE-EPA/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla's President, Jose Castro, (L) and sports manager, Joaquin Caparros (R), pose next to Spanish defender Aleix Vidal (C) during his presentation as new player of Sevilla, in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pepo Herrera

During his official presentation at Sevilla, Spanish defender Aleix Vidal said that he always wanted to return to the Spain La Liga side, although he had several good offers from other clubs.

Vidal signed a new contract with Sevilla until 2022, coming from the La Liga reigning champions Barcelona.