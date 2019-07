Aleix Vidal poses during his presentation as a new player at Deportivo Alaves in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, July 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JON RODRIGUEZ BILBAO

Spain’s Aleix Vidal on Monday was unveiled as a new player at Alaves.

Vidal, a former Barcelona player, joined Alaves on one-season long loan from Sevilla.