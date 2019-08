Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins of the Suzuki Ecstar Team celebrates victory in parc Fermé during the MotoGP race of the 2019 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, Britain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins of the Suzuki Ecstar Team celebrates victory in parc Fermé with his team during the MotoGP race of the 2019 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, Britain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins of the Suzuki Ecstar Team celebrates victory on the podium during the MotoGP race of the 2019 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, Britain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

In a podium dominated by Spaniards, Alex Rins of Suzuki earned his season’s second victory on Sunday at the British motorcycle Grand Prix in a stellar finish, prevailing over Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez and Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales.

Rins knew how to wait for the right moment to get past Marquez when he least expected it.