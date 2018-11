A Scuderia Toro Rosso car driven by French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly during the second practice session of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Italian Formula One racing team Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda announced on Monday that Thai driver Alexander Albon is to drive for them starting next season, alongside his upcoming Russian teammate Daniil Kvyat.

The 22-year-old Thai driver started his career in karting at a young age, claiming early successes, as he won the 2006 Super 1 Honda National Championship (Cadet Class), the 2009 Super 1 Honda National Championship (KF3 Class) and the 2010 European Championship (KF3 Class).