Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the second round single match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

German tennis player Alexander Zverev cemented his status as the second favorite on Wednesday, beating Russian Evgeny Donskoy 6-2 and 7-5 in 75 minutes, and advancing to the round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The German tennis player, currently third in the ATP rankings, hardly gave the 90th ranked Russian a chance, as the latter was at a disadvantage since he gave up his serve in the first game of the match.