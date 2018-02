Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring during his team's English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, on Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Rui Vieira

Manchester United on Thursday announced that Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez set a new shirt sales record after joining the Premier League club during the winter transfer window.

During the presentation of the club's results for the second quarter of the 2017/2018 season, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also revealed that the former Barcelona player broke the Red Devils' social media interaction records.