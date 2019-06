Enner Valencia (2-R) of Ecuador in action against Jean Beausejour (L) of Chile during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Chile at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Alexis Sanchez of Chile celebrates after scoring against Ecuador during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Chile at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL SPINASSE

Alexis Sanchez (R) of Chile scores against Ecuador during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Chile at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL SPINASSE

Chile on Friday got the ticket to the quarter-finals of the Copa America tournament with a 2-1 win against Ecuador thanks to a decisive goal by Alexis Sanchez, a result that left the Ecuadorians at the bottom of the Group C table.

Meanwhile, Chile moved to the top of the group standings.