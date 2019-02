Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Sauber F1 Team in action during the third practice session at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Swiss Formula One team Sauber announced Friday it had reached a partnership deal with legendary racing make Alfa Romeo to compete in the upcoming season under the name of the Italian car manufacturer.

Alfa Romeo Team Principal Frederic Vasseur explained that the team and the company would have a new joint name of Alfa Romeo Racing.