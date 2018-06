Atletico Nacional's Macnelly Torres (L) vies for the ball with Bolivar's Marcos Riquelme (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Bolivar of Bolivia at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA G./File

Colo Colo's Oscar Opazo (R) vies for the ball with Bolivar's Jose Miguel Callejon (L) during a Copa Libertadores game at Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO RUIZ

Bolivar's Juan Miguel Callejon celebrates after scoring against Delfin during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ/File

Uruguayan soccer manager Alfredo Arias will be the new head coach of Bolivian-league side Bolivar, the club's president announced Saturday.

In a tweet, Marcelo Claure welcomed Arias and said he would be the team's "coach and leader" and arrive in Bolivia on Monday.