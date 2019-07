Algerian supporters react while watching a public screening of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final. Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in the championship match, a contest played on July 19, 2019, at Cairo International Stadium. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria's Mohamed Youcef Belaili (R) and Baghdad Bounedjah (L) carry the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in the final played at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Fans celebrate in Algiers after Algeria won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Senegal in Cairo, Egypt, on July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez receives the Africa Cup of Nations trophy from African soccer confederation (CAF) president Ahmed Ahmed after Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in the final played on July 19, 2019, at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) looks on. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Algeria's Mehdi Zeffane (L) in action against Senegal's Ismaila Sarr during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final. The match, which Algeria won 1-0, was played at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Algeria's players celebrate after defeating Senegal 1-0 in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, a match played at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Algeria captured their second Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday night's final, adding to the other championship they won in 1990.

The victory at Cairo International Stadium was Algeria's second over the Lions of Teranga in this year's edition of Africa's biennial soccer championship, the other one coming in the teams' second match of the group stage, also by the score of 1-0.