Former Iran forward Ali Daei on Thursday congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for equalling his record of most international goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates aftter he scored a goal during the Portugal vs. France match in the third round of Group F of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament in Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 23 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and France in Budapest, Hungary, 23 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Alex Pantling
