Alianza Lima's Carlos Antonio Ascues (L) fights for the ball with Palmeiras's Lucas Lima (R) during a Copa Libertadores match on April 3, 2018, at Allianz Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Peru's Alianza Lima and Colombia's Atletico Junior are preparing to play in a decisive Copa Libertadores Group H match this week in the Peruvian capital.

The clubs will meet on Thursday, with a victory allowing one of them to keep pace with Boca Juniors and Palmeiras, the group's leaders.