Peñarol's Mauricio Affonso (right) vies for the ball with Palmeiras' Edu Dracena during a Copa Libertadores match on April 26, 2017, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Palmeiras goalkeeper Fernando Prass (center) battles for the ball with Peñarol's Mauricio Affonso during a Copa Libertadores match on April 12, 2017, at Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Mauricio Affonso (right), a forward for Uruguayan club Peñarol, is marked by River Plate's Leandro Vega during a friendly match on March 28, 2016 at Campeon del Siglo Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Mazzoni

Peruvian club Alianza Lima has announced the signing of Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso, a move aimed at bolstering its line-up for a run at a repeat title.

Play will resume in the Peruvian league's Apertura tournament, which Alianza leads with 12 points, upon the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.