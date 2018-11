UEFA on Friday announced at an event in Shanghai that Alipay, a Chinese payment platform, would become the sponsor of its men's national teams tournaments starting from 2018 until 2026.

The deal states that Alipay, operated by Ant Financial, becomes the new UEFA official and global paying partner for the upcoming Euro 2020 (to be held in 12 countries) and the subsequent 2024 edition (to be held in Germany alone), as well as the Nations League finals.