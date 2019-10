New Zealand coach Steve Hansen (L) prepares his team prior to kick-off in the semifinal match between New Zealand and England at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City, Japan, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISINO

Wales head coach Warren Gatland looks on during a training session ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-final match between Wales and South Africa in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO /NOT TO BE USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

New Zealand's coach Steve Hansen (C) reacts after losing the Rugby World Cup 2019 semi final match between New Zealand and England at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City, Japan, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

The rugby teams of New Zealand and Wales announced Wednesday their line-ups for their 2019 Rugby World Cup bronze battle in Japan, which will also mark farewells for their respective coaches and some veteran players.

The match to be held at Tokyo Stadium on Friday will be the last for All Blacks coach Steve Hansen after the team lost in the semifinals against England 17-7, ending New Zealand’s aspirations to achieve its third consecutive World Cup.