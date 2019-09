Portugal's players Joao Felix (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) in action during a training session of the Portuguese national soccer team in Oeiras, Portugal, 03 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RODRIGO ANTUNES

The sporting and personal relationship between Portugal's enduring star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, and its emerging one, João Félix, have been the focus of conversation as the national team trains ahead of its match against Serbia this weekend.

The powerful duo are looking to help their team qualify for the Euro 2020 and it will be the first time they play together since Félix completed his club-record 126 million-euro transfer to Atlético Madrid.