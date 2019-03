Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) leaves the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia, at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO CRUZ

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri attends a press conference on the eve of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Juventus FC and Atletico Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted Friday that Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo may not recover from a minor injury he suffered while on international duty in time for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Ajax.

Allegri said Cristiano is set to undergo tests on Monday to know exactly how long it will take him to fully recover.