A general view of the Allianz Stadium Juventus headquarters in Turin, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus supporters wait outside the Allianz Stadium Juventus headquarters in Turin, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri walks off the pitch after the UEFA Champions League final between Juventus FC and Real Madrid at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, Britain, June 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday bid farewell to Juventus, after five years at the helm and said that “a break” could do him good.

The Italian coach said he and the club decided to part ways and he considered it the right moment.