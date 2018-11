Villarreal's Santi Cazorla (R) vies for the ball with Almeria midfielder Mario Abenza during a Copa del Rey match on Thursday, Nov. 1, in Almeria, Spain. EFE-EPA/Carlos Barba

Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze (L) tries to elude Almeria's Mario Abeza during a Copa del Rey match on Thursday, Nov. 1, in Almeria, Spain. EFE-EPA/Carlos Barba

UD Almeria and Villarreal drew 3-3 here Thursday in a Copa del Rey match that saw five goals in the final 25 minutes, setting the stage for drama in next month's second leg of the round of 32 tie.

The visiting La Liga side dominated the first half, but the hosts, who play in the second division, got the first goal on a successful penalty by Chema Nuñez in the 52nd minute.