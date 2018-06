Argentine coach Matias Almeydaparticipates in a press conference in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Argentine coach Matias Almeyda, who won five titles in three years with Mexican league club Guadalajara, has parted ways with the team over differences with management.

On Tuesday, a day after his departure from the club, players and fans are recalling a coach who had a human side.