Boualem Khoukhi of Qatar scores the 3-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Qatar and North Korea in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Akram Afif (R) of Qatar in action against Kim Yong-Il (L) of North Korea during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Qatar and North Korea in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of Qatar celebrate the 5-0 lead during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Qatar and North Korea in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Almoez Ali of Qatar score the 4-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Qatar and North Korea in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Four goals by Almoez Ali allowed Qatar's national soccer team to secure a berth in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup last-16 on Sunday after trouncing North Korea 6-0 in their Group E second-round contest held at Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain.

Forward Ali's countryman Akram Afif, who plays for Qatar's Al Sadd on loan from La Liga's Villarreal, made four assists, leading their side to a glorious win.