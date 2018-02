Fans of Spanish Formula One pilot Fernando Alonso are seen at the empty stands at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, Feb 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

McLaren's Spanish Formula One pilot Fernando Alonso is seen at the paddock at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, Feb 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso was the first to hit the track on Wednesday after snowy conditions postponed the third day of Formula One preseason testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for over three hours.

It was not until 12.13 pm that the Spaniard could test the wet asphalt and be the first to finish the morning testing session, in which temperatures did not exceed two degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit).