McLaren Mercedes Formula One driver Fernando Alonso leaves his car after going into the gravel during the F1 Test Days 2018, at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of team McLaren got off to an unlucky start to the preseason on Monday, skidding into the gravel after his right rear wheel came off just 45 minutes into the first day of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The red flag was raised after the crash, suspending the race until the Spaniard's papaya orange and blue MCL33 car was dislodged.