Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 World Champion, poses for the photographers as he presents the project 'Mission Blue x Kimoa' at eBay headquarters in Madrid, Spain, 21 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso, two-time Formula 1 world champion and the FIA World Endurance Championship title-holder, said Monday that his upcoming participation in the Dakar Rally is “a one-off attempt” and did not consider it to be part of his plans for the future.

“I see it as a one-off attempt only. An attempt to do Dakar once in my life, to go through that experience, to grow as a driver,” Alonso told Efe at an event in Madrid.EFE-EPA