Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso said here Friday ahead of the Dakar Rally that while caution is in order for his first experience competing off-road, he will be ready to attack "at the first opportunity."

When the world's most grueling rally begins here Sunday, the 38-year-old Spaniard will be driving a Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux 4x4, the same vehicle that won the 2019 Dakar.