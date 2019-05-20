Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the closing bell in New York City, New York, on Nov. 20, 2012. EPA-EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

Spain's Fernando Alonso, driving for McLaren-Chevrolet, on Sunday failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 next weekend.

Alonso failed to make the cut to fill one of the last three spots on the race grid.