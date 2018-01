Spanish United Autosports driver Fernando Alonso drives his Ligier LMP2 during the practice session for the Rolex 24 Hours competition in Daytona Beach, United States, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gerardo Mora

Spanish United Autosports driver Fernando Alonso and his co-drivers posted only the 16th-fastest time in Friday morning's final practice for this weekend's 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race.

The two-time Formula One champion, who secured the 13th spot on the grid in Thursday's qualifying, clocked in at 1:38.795 on Friday, 1.93 seconds slower than the Whelen Engineering Racing team's time.