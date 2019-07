Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso deliver a speech as he attends the presentation of his Foundation's upcoming events in Oviedo, Asturias, northern Spain, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Morante

Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso said Thursday that he had a clear idea about the next step to take in his career and it did not involved a return to his former role Formula One.

The two-time world champion, who retired from F1 at the end of last season, ruled out his return citing his lack of motivation to race in the sport.