Spanish driver Fernando Alonso helped Toyota Gazoo Racing win the 6 Hours of Silverstone endurance car race held at the Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Toyota Gazoo Racing/James Moy

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso on Sunday helped Toyota Gazoo Racing win the 6 Hours of Silverstone endurance car race at the Silverstone Circuit and strengthen its grip on the top spot of the overall FIA World Endurance Championship classification.

Alongside Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi and Japan's Kazuki Nakajima, Alonso prevailed in the No. 8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID over another Toyota car - No. 7 - driven by Briton Mike Conway, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentina's Jose Maria "Pechito" Lopez.