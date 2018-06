The podium of the 24h Le Mans race in Le Mans, France, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Toyota Gazoo Racing (R, front), starting No. 8, in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid with Sebastien Buemi, of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima, of Japan, and Fernando Alonso, of Spain, wins the 24h Le Mans race and Toyota Gazoo Racing (starting No. 7) in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid with Michael Conway, of Great Britain, Kamui Kobayashi, of Japan, and Jose Maria Lopez, of Argentina, finishes in second place in Le Mans, France, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Fernando Alonso, of Spain (C), Kazuki Nakajima, of Japan (L), and Sebastien Buemi, of Switzerland (R), celebrate on the podium after winning the 24h Le Mans race with a Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid in Le Mans, France, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

The official Toyota team on Sunday broke from their history of misfortunes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans car race and pulled off their first win, with Spanish Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland and Kazuki Nakajima of Japan behind the wheel.

Toyota's TS050 Hybrid emerged victorious the 86th edition of the 24-hour endurance race, after 388 laps around the 13,626-meter La Sarthe circuit.