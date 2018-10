Photograph showing (from left) France's Romain Grosjean with Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG GP), Spain's Fernando Alonso (McLaren) and Australia's Daniel Ricciardo (Aston Martin) during a press conference in Austin, Texas, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Larry W. Smith Lewis Hamilton, piloto británico de la escudería Mercedes AMG GP (2-i), Great Britain's (Mercedes AMG GP), el y el francés Romain Grosjean de Haas F1 Team (d)

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso (McLaren) said here Thursday that while he has not made any plans for 2019, he is open to taking part again on the Indianapolis 500.

The Spaniard, who earlier announced that he wouldn't be racing in F1 next season, responded coyly to a question about his future plans during a press conference ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin.