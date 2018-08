Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren crashes during the start of the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium, at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, on Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Renault crashes during the start of the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium, at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, on Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (McLaren), Nico Hulkenberg of Germany (Renault) and Charles Leclerc of Monaco (Sauber) crashed out of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday in the first turn, but escaped without injury.

The crash, which also affected Australia's Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), took place just after the start of the race at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, where Hulkenberg braked too late and hit the back of Alonso's car.