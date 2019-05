Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso takes part on Thursday, May 2, in free practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship race in Spa, Belgium. EFE-EPA/TOYOTA GAZOO RACING/James Moy ***EDITORIAL USE ONLY***

Fernando Alonso pilots his Toyota TS050 Hybrid around the Spa-Francorchamps track in Spa, Belgium, on Thursday, May 2. EFE-EPA/TOYOTA GAZOO RACING/James Moy ***EDITORIAL USE ONLY***

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso signs autographs at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Spa, Belgium, on Thursday, May 2. EFE-EPA/TOYOTA GAZOO RACING/James Moy ***EDITORIAL USE ONLY***

Spaniard Fernando Alonso set the best time here Thursday in a rainy second free practice for this weekend's Six Hours of Spa race.

Piloting the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, the two-time Formula 1 champion posted a lap of 2m19.483s on the Spa-Francorchamps track, more than a second faster than the #7 Toyota, driven by Mike Conway.