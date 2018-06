Spanish Fernando Alonso of McLaren in action during the third training session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREU DALMAU

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren said Tuesday that he was hungry for a win ahead of his 300th Grand Prix start at the Canadian GP in Montreal, after car trouble forced him to drop out of the Monaco GP last month.

Alonso, ranked seventh in the 2018 Driver Standings with a total of 32 points, said he has fond memories from Montreal after winning there in 2006.