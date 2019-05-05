Spain's Fernando Alonso and his #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid teammates, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, moved closer to the 2018-2019 World Endurance Championship (WEC) title by winning the Six Hours of Spa on Saturday.
They easily won the race contested in inclement weather at the seven-kilometer (4.352-mile) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after their sister car, the #7 Toyota driven by the trio of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez, blew a big lead due to a sensor problem in their hybrid system that cost them 11 minutes.