Fernando Alonso drives his team's #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid during the Six Hours of Spa on May 4, 2019, in Spa, Belgium. EPA-EFE/TOYOTA GAZOO Racing/James Moy

Spain's Fernando Alonso (center) and fellow drivers Kazuki Nakajima of Japan (second from right) and Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland celebrate on the podium after winning the Six Hours of Spa endurance race in Spa, Belgium, on May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOYOTA GAZOO Racing/James Moy

Spain's Fernando Alonso and his #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid teammates, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, moved closer to the 2018-2019 World Endurance Championship (WEC) title by winning the Six Hours of Spa on Saturday.

They easily won the race contested in inclement weather at the seven-kilometer (4.352-mile) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after their sister car, the #7 Toyota driven by the trio of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez, blew a big lead due to a sensor problem in their hybrid system that cost them 11 minutes.