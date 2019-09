Spanish Marc Coma celebrates his victory in the motorbike category after the last stage of the 2015 Rally Dakar, between Rosario and Buenos Aires, in Argentina, 17 January 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Fernando Alonso of Spain, one of the drivers of Toyota Gazoo Racing (starting no.8) in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid celebrates his victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours race in Le Mans, France, 16 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish two-time Formula 1 World Champion, Fernando Alonso, will pair up with five-time Dakar Rally winner in the motorbike class, Marc Coma, at the Lichtenburg 400, the Toyota Gazoo Racing team announced Friday.

The Japanese team decided to enter both Spaniards in the Lichtenburg 400, round five of the South African Cross Country Series scheduled to take place on 13-14 September, after “a series of successful trainings in Namibia and Poland.”