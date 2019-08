Fernando Alonso of Spain, one of the drivers of Toyota Gazoo Racing (starting no.8) in a Toyota TS050 Hybrid celebrates his victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours race in Le Mans, France, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish Formula1 champion Fernando Alonso is to rejoin Toyota Gazoo Racing and carry out several tests with the team’s new car, the Toyota Hilux which is expected to compete in the upcoming Dakar Rally.

The Japanese team said in a statement that the meeting with the double Le Mans 24 Hours winner came after his successful campaign in the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship.