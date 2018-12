Nicolas Sanchez and Stefan Medina from Monterrey celebrate a goal against Santos Laguna on Dec. 1, 2018 at the Corona stadium in the city of Torreon (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra.

Monterrey, which was eliminated from the Apertura tournament semifinals by Cruz Azul over the weekend, said Uruguayan Diego Alonso would return as the Liga MX club's manager.

"Diego's mission continues. It hurts us that we did not reach the final and accomplish our goal," Monterrey sporting director Duilio Davino said in a press conference on Sunday.